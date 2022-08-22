Signify Health And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session

- Signify Health, Inc. SGFY rose 36.8% to $29.00 in pre-market trading after the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN is among the potential bidders for the healthcare company, along with the previously reported CVS.
- GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT rose 11% to $53.29 in pre-market trading after jumping 206% on Friday.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc ADGI rose 9.1% to $4.58 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Friday. Adagio Therapeutics recently posted a Q2 loss of $0.47 per share.
- NaaS Technology Inc. NAAS gained 8.1% to $7.11 in pre-market trading following Q2 results. Total gross revenues surged 47% year-over-year to RMB56.3 million (US$8.4 million) for the second quarter.
- Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. MNMD rose 7.3% to $0.9090 in pre-market trading after dropping 17% on Friday.
- Veru Inc. VERU rose 7% to $18.70 in pre-market trading. Veru named Jason Davies as Executive Vice President – General Manager of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Latin America (LATAM), and Asia Pacific (APAC) for Veru’s Infectious Disease Franchise for Veru International.
- Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA gained 4.2% to $3.25 in pre-market trading after dropping 9% on Friday.
Also check this out: Nasdaq Futures Tumble 200 Points Following Friday's Plunge; Crude Oil Drops .
