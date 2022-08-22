Putin Could Try To Do 'Something Particularly Disgusting, Cruel' On Aug 24, Warns Zelenskyy. 'Line Beyond Which No Negotiations Are Possible'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed concerns that Russia might take the provocative step of putting captured Ukrainian soldiers on public trial as the war-ravaged county marks 31 years of independence next week.

What Happened: Zelenskyy on Sunday cited media reports that Russia was preparing to put Ukrainian army men captured during the siege of Mariupol on a public trial on its independence anniversary.

Kyiv will be celebrating 31 years of independence of Ukraine from the former Soviet Union on Aug. 24 — six months from when Vladimir Putin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

"If this despicable court takes place, if our people are brought into these settings in violation of all agreements, all international rules, there will be abuse," he said in his evening address.

"This will be the line beyond which no negotiations are possible."

"Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel. One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us" and "to sow despondency, fear, and conflict," Zelenskyy said.

Meanwhile, the daughter of Alexader Dugin, Putin's hardline ally, has been killed in a car bombing. The chief of Ukraine's separatist region Donetsk People's Republic, Denis Pushilin, blamed Kyiv for it.

"The Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Alexander Dugin but blew up his daughter," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.

Kyiv has publicly denied involvement in Darya Dugina's death.

