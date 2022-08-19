5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the basic materials sector that may be worth watching:

United States Steel X - P/E: 1.37 Huntsman HUN - P/E: 5.41 Mercer Intl MERC - P/E: 3.68 Valhi VHI - P/E: 7.06 Koppers Hldgs KOP - P/E: 8.94

United States Steel saw an increase in earnings per share from 3.05 in Q1 to $3.86 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.94%, which has increased by 0.31% from 0.63% last quarter.

Huntsman saw an increase in earnings per share from 1.19 in Q1 to $1.28 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.95%, which has increased by 0.56% from 2.39% last quarter.

Mercer Intl has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.07, which has decreased by 20.15% compared to Q1, which was 1.34. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.88%, which has decreased by 0.02% from 1.9% in the previous quarter.

Valhi saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.59 in Q1 to $0.98 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.62%, which has decreased by 0.07% from 0.69% last quarter.

Koppers Hldgs has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.97, which has increased by 6.59% compared to Q1, which was 0.91. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.83%, which has increased by 0.04% from 0.79% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.