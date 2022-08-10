Will China-Taiwan Tensions Upset iPhone 14 Launch? Apple Analyst Weighs In

Apple, Inc. AAPL has thus far remained immune to the geopolitical tensions brewing in southeast Asia, which is the company’s main production hub, TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has suggested.

The standoff between China and the U.S. took a turn for the worse when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier this month, angering the Xi Jinping-led country that claims sovereignty over the island nation.

Given Apple’s iPhone assemblers and chip suppliers are based out of Taiwan and run their factories in China, investors were concerned that the geopolitical tensions could potentially delay the launch of the all-important iPhone 14 models.

Kuo’s latest survey showed the development currently does not have an impact on the supply of the iPhone 14 models, the analyst said.

Separately, Kuo said Apple will likely launch USB-C-capable charging cases for all AirPods models in 2023. He expects the new charging case to still support Apple's Lightning cable.

Price Action: Apple closed Tuesday’s session little changed at $164.92, according to Benzinga Pro data.

