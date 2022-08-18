A REIT Just Dipped Its Toe In Autonomous Security With New 'Robocop'-Like Firm

- A 60-year-old real estate development, investment, and management firm with over 19,100 units under management in 19 U.S. states has signed a contract for Knightscope, Inc's KSCP K1 and K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs).
- Advanced security technology company Knightscope builds fully autonomous security robots that deter, detect, and report.
- Similar to the RoboCop movie, which identifies and apprehends a criminal in the crowd, these security robots help remote monitoring from anywhere.
- The new client provides residents with housing in all asset classes, particularly communities with affordable housing components, like the property in Atlanta, Georgia, where these two ASRs will be utilized.
- Knightscope K5 is primarily an outdoor machine that runs 24/7, autonomously recharging itself without any human intervention. It is best suited for securing large outdoor spaces.
- Knightscope K1 Hemisphere, a perfect entry point for commercial property owners as well as multi-family residential properties, has three cameras that provide 180-degree, eye-level, high-definition video, a strobe light, automatic license plate recognition, facial recognition, automated broadcast announcements, and intercom capability running on a 4G or 5G cellular network.
- Price Action: KSCP shares are trading lower by 2.22% at $3.09 on the last check Thursday.
