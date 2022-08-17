A Look Into Industrials Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the industrials sector:

Global Ship Lease GSL - P/E: 2.77 Atkore ATKR - P/E: 4.72 GMS GMS - P/E: 8.84 Globus Maritime GLBS - P/E: 1.1 Sturm Ruger & Co RGR - P/E: 8.4

Global Ship Lease saw a decrease in earnings per share from 1.91 in Q1 to $1.85 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 7.47%, which has increased by 0.96% from 6.51% in the previous quarter.

Atkore has reported Q3 earnings per share at $6.07, which has increased by 12.62% compared to Q2, which was 5.39. GMS's earnings per share for Q4 sits at $2.09, whereas in Q3, they were at 1.74. Globus Maritime saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.59 in Q1 to $0.54 now. Sturm Ruger & Co's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $1.17, whereas in Q1, they were at 1.7. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 2.86%, which has decreased by 1.06% from 3.92% last quarter.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.