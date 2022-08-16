5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the consumer cyclical sector that may be worth watching:

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs MCFT - P/E: 7.81 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT - P/E: 4.46 General Motors GM - P/E: 7.49 Flanigan'S Enterprises BDL - P/E: 4.51 Destination XL Group DXLG - P/E: 4.98

MasterCraft Boat Hldgs has reported Q3 earnings per share at $1.21, which has increased by 32.97% compared to Q2, which was 0.91. Goodyear Tire & Rubber's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.46, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.37. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 4.27%, which has decreased by 0.52% from last quarter's yield of 4.79%.

General Motors has reported Q2 earnings per share at $1.14, which has decreased by 45.45% compared to Q1, which was 2.09. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 4.55%, which has increased by 0.41% from 4.14% last quarter.

Flanigan'S Enterprises has reported Q2 earnings per share at $0.89, which has increased by 5.95% compared to Q1, which was 0.84. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.45%, which has increased by 1.98% from 1.47% last quarter.

Destination XL Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.14 in Q4 to $0.2 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.