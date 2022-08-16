Domino's Faces Flak In India As Pictures Showing Toilet Brush, Mops Hanging Over Pizza Dough Go Viral

Domino's Pizza, Inc DPZ is facing massive flak on social media platforms in India after a series of pictures from its local outlet in Bengaluru showing mops hanging over pizza dough went viral on the internet.

In addition to multiple mops, clothes purportedly belonging to the employees can be seen hanging on the wall. The pictures sparked concern among the netizens leaving them to call for action to be taken against the outlet.

What Happened: The Indian arm of Domino's responded to the internet outrage that occurred after the photos posted on July 24 started gaining traction on Twitter recently.

"We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards," Dominos India said in a statement.

"The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated, and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out," it added.

Meanwhile, Domino's India's parent firm Jubilant FoodWorks in a confidential filing with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), said it might discontinue taking orders on Zomato and Swiggy — food-delivery apps similar to ones from DoorDash Inc DASH and Uber Inc's UBER Uber Eats — due to increased commission rates, Reuters reported.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Domino's shares closed 0.33% lower on Monday at $410.86 apiece.