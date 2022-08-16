Domino's Faces Flak In India As Pictures Showing Toilet Brush, Mops Hanging Over Pizza Dough Go Viral

Domino's Pizza, Inc DPZ is facing massive flak on social media platforms in India after a series of pictures from its local outlet in Bengaluru showing mops hanging over pizza dough went viral on the internet.
In addition to multiple mops, clothes purportedly belonging to the employees can be seen hanging on the wall. The pictures sparked concern among the netizens leaving them to call for action to be taken against the outlet.
What Happened: The Indian arm of Domino's responded to the internet outrage that occurred after the photos posted on July 24 started gaining traction on Twitter recently.
This is how @dominos_india serves us fresh Pizza! Very disgusted.— Sahil Karnany (@sahilkarnany) July 24, 2022
Location: Bangalore @fssaiindia @MoHFW_INDIA @mla_sudhakar @mansukhmandviya #foodsafety pic.twitter.com/1geVVy8mP5
"We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards," Dominos India said in a statement.
"The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated, and basis the findings, appropriate measures will be rolled out," it added.
We adhere to stringent world-class protocols for ensuring the highest standards of hygiene and food safety. We have zero tolerance for violations of these operating standards. The incident brought to our notice will be thoroughly investigated and basis the findings, (1/2)— dominos_india (@dominos_india) August 14, 2022
Meanwhile, Domino's India's parent firm Jubilant FoodWorks in a confidential filing with the Competition Commission of India (CCI), said it might discontinue taking orders on Zomato and Swiggy — food-delivery apps similar to ones from DoorDash Inc DASH and Uber Inc's UBER Uber Eats — due to increased commission rates, Reuters reported.
Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Domino's shares closed 0.33% lower on Monday at $410.86 apiece.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.