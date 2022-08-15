5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Hour Loop, Blue Apron, Kidpik And More

Potential short-squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move.

A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.

A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to move up on many occasions.

Fintel Data, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and how likely a short squeeze is to occur.

Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Aug. 15.

ToughBuilt Industries: Home improvement and construction product company ToughBuilt Industries Inc. TBLT tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the fourth straight week. Data shows 51.7% of the float short, up from the previous week’s 34.1% figure. The cost to borrow on shares is 267.8%, down from last week’s 686.8%, but highly elevated. U.S. Well Services Inc.: Oil company U.S. Well Services USWS makes a large leap moving up 425 positions on the leaderboard to second place for the week. Data shows 51.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 20.4%. Singing Machine: Karaoke audio equipment company The Singing Machine Company MICS rejoins the leaderboard, moving up 14 positions to third place. The company previously topped the leaderboard in July. Data shows 26.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 108.0%. NextNav: GPS service provider NextNav Inc. NN rejoins the top five short squeeze candidates moving up four positions from last week. Data shows 16.6% of the flaot short and a cost to borrow of 22.3%. Hour Loop: E-commerce company Hour Loop Inc. HOUR holds steady at fifth place for the second straight week and continues its top five placement for several consecutive weeks. Data shows 17.5% of the company’s float short, down from last week’s 21.1%. The cost to borrow on shares is 57.6%, down from last week’s 59.2% figure.

