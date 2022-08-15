5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Hour Loop, Blue Apron, Kidpik And More

Potential short-squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move.
A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
A squeeze can occur when short sellers are forced into buying to cover their position, which can cause shares to move up on many occasions.
Fintel Data, which requires a subscription, provides a look at several of the top shorted stocks and how likely a short squeeze is to occur.
Related Link: 5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar, Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Here’s a look at the top five short squeeze candidates for the week of Aug. 15.
- ToughBuilt Industries: Home improvement and construction product company ToughBuilt Industries Inc. TBLT tops the short squeeze leaderboard for the fourth straight week. Data shows 51.7% of the float short, up from the previous week’s 34.1% figure. The cost to borrow on shares is 267.8%, down from last week’s 686.8%, but highly elevated.
- U.S. Well Services Inc.: Oil company U.S. Well Services USWS makes a large leap moving up 425 positions on the leaderboard to second place for the week. Data shows 51.4% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 20.4%.
- Singing Machine: Karaoke audio equipment company The Singing Machine Company MICS rejoins the leaderboard, moving up 14 positions to third place. The company previously topped the leaderboard in July. Data shows 26.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 108.0%.
- NextNav: GPS service provider NextNav Inc. NN rejoins the top five short squeeze candidates moving up four positions from last week. Data shows 16.6% of the flaot short and a cost to borrow of 22.3%.
- Hour Loop: E-commerce company Hour Loop Inc. HOUR holds steady at fifth place for the second straight week and continues its top five placement for several consecutive weeks. Data shows 17.5% of the company’s float short, down from last week’s 21.1%. The cost to borrow on shares is 57.6%, down from last week’s 59.2% figure.
5 Stocks to Watch
- Ranking sixth for the week is Blue Apron Holdings APRN, which moved up 79 positions. Data shows 44.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 25.1%. With the big jump and high short interest, the stock could rank in the top five soon.
- CompoSecure CMPO continues to float around in the top ten and near the top five with a seventh place position, the same as last week. Datta shows 38.8% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 9.1%.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment CSSE moved up one position to ninth place. Data shows 15.3% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 340.1%. The company recently completed its acquisition of Redbox, another streaming company and high short interest stock.
- Virgin Orbit Holdings VORB has been in the top ten of Fintel’s short squeeze leaderboard previously and makes its return at 18th place. The stock moved up 19 places, indicating increasing likelihood of a short squeeze. Data shows 11.7% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 105.7%.
- Kidpik Corp. PIK was one of the biggest movers of the week, moving up 368 positions to 23rd place on the leaderboard. Data shows 8.9% of the float short and a cost to borrow of 137.3%.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.