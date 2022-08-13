ñol

Fox News Airs Morphed Photo Of Trump Search Warrant Judge With Ghislaine Maxwell

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 13, 2022 4:08 PM | 2 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Image of the judge was placed onto an old photo of Jeffrey Epstein getting a foot rub by Ghislaine Maxwell.
  • Bruce Reinhart signed off on the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. 

Fox News has been slammed for sharing a doctored photo of the federal judge who signed off on the recent FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property. 

In the news clip, Fox News aired a photo that replaced an old image of Jeffrey Epstein getting a foot massage from Ghislaine Maxwell with the body and face of the judge, the Guardian reported.  

On Thursday’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight," Kilmeade showed the fake image of Maxwell and Judge Bruce Reinhart. In the picture, Reinhart was seen holding a bottle of liquor and a pack of Oreo cookies while sitting across from Maxwell.

Interestingly, when Kilmeade handed over the show to Fox host Sean Hannity, he asked, “Sean, can you relate to that?”

Hannity replied, “I think that’s a picture of Jeffrey Epstein with somebody putting [the judge’s] head on there. I’m just guessing, I don’t know.”

Also Read: Musk Asks Why Epstein-Maxwell Client List Hasn't Leaked, Responds To His Photo With Maxwell At Party

Kilmeade said, “It might be his plane; who knows?”

Responses poured into Twitter after Fox News aired the show. Former lawmaker Denver Riggleman tweeted that Kilmeade should be fired. 

On Friday, Kilmeade tweeted that the meme was “pulled from Twitter and wasn’t real”.

In 2021, Maxwell was found guilty of helping recruit teenage girls for late financier Epstein to abuse. Epstein died in August 2019, Maxwell could be sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Photo: Courtesy of George W. Bush Presidential Center on flickr

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

