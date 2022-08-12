A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks

What is a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the consumer defensive sector:

Ingles Markets IMKTA - P/E: 6.64 Sunlands Technology STG - P/E: 1.07 Natural Alternatives Intl NAII - P/E: 6.06 Skillsoft SKIL - P/E: 5.41 Amcon Distributing DIT - P/E: 6.92

Ingles Markets's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $3.57, whereas in Q2, they were at 3.61. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.76%, which has increased by 0.05% from 0.71% last quarter.

Most recently, Sunlands Technology reported earnings per share at $2.14, whereas in Q4 earnings per share sat at $1.8. Most recently, Natural Alternatives Intl reported earnings per share at $0.41, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $0.3. Skillsoft saw a decrease in earnings per share from 0.06 in Q4 to $-0.15 now. Most recently, Amcon Distributing reported earnings per share at $10.27, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at $5.19. Its most recent dividend yield is at 0.37%, which has decreased by 0.06% from 0.43% in the previous quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.