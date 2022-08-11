Coupang's EBITDA Trajectory Triggers Price Target Boost By This Analyst

- Mizuho analyst James Lee maintained Coupang Inc CPNG with a Neutral and raised the price target from $18 to $22.
- Coupang clocked 12.5% revenue growth in the second quarter to $5.04 billion, missing the consensus of $5.06 billion.
- EPS was $(0.04), beating the consensus of $(0.11).
- He highlighted that CPNG reported better than expected EBITDA due to its efforts to increase efficiency in core products while moderating investments in developing offerings.
- As a result, FY22 EBITDA guidance increased meaningfully from less than -$400 million to positive for the entire year.
- He raised the FY25 EBITDA estimate by 10% to $2.5 billion with a better than anticipated margin outlook.
- While he was encouraged by the EBITDA trajectory through cost management, his Neutral rating reflected CPNG’s premium valuation compared to global peers and ongoing competitive concerns.
- Price Action: CPNG shares traded lower by 4.66% at $18.84 on the last check Thursday.
