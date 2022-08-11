SVB Leerink Cuts Price Target On This Stock By 50%, Also Check Out Some Other Major PT Changes

- SVB Leerink cut the price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. BOLT from $8 to $4. SVB Leerink analyst Daina Graybosch downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares fell 3.2% to $2.44 in pre-market trading.
- Cowen & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp IAC price target from $130 to $124. However, Cowen & Co. analyst John Blackledge maintained the stock with an Outperform rating. IAC/InterActiveCorp shares rose 1.9% to $75.00 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised price target on Bloom Energy Corporation BE from $20 to $29. Bloom Energy shares rose 1.1% to $29.63 in pre-market trading.
- Morgan Stanley cut the price target for Aptiv PLC APTV from $149 to $120. Aptiv shares fell 5% to $100.07 in pre-market trading.
- Goldman Sachs raised the price target on Xometry, Inc. XMTR from $44 to $64. Xometry shares rose 4.6% to $51.99 in pre-market trading.
- RBC Capital boosted price target for Jack in the Box Inc. JACK from $84 to $90. Jack in the Box shares fell 0.1% to $81.00 in pre-market trading.
- Susquehanna raised the price target on Bumble Inc. BMBL from $24 to $36. Bumble shares fell 7.1% to $32.06 in pre-market trading.
Check out this: Disney To $154? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Thursday
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.