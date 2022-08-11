Walgreens Contributed To Opioid Epidemic In San Francisco: Report

- A federal judge concluded that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco through its sale of prescription drugs, and it failed to investigate suspicious opioid orders for nearly 15 years.
- The fine amount will be determined in a later trial, Reuters reported.
- U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer wrote that Walgreens' pharmacists filled several suspicious opioid prescriptions between 2006 - 2020, with pharmacists not given time, staffing, or resources to investigate red flags properly.
- In 2018, San Francisco sued Walgreens over the opioid epidemic in the city, saying they created a "public nuisance."
- Also Read: Allergan To End Around 3,000 Opioid Lawsuits With Over $2B In Settlement: Report.
- A trial began in April, and all defendants except Walgreens reached settlements with the city before the court ruled. Walgreens said that it was disappointed with the ruling and intended to appeal.
- "We never manufactured or marketed opioids, nor did we distribute them to the 'pill mills' and internet pharmacies that fueled this crisis," Walgreens spokesman Fraser Engerman said.
- In a similar trial in Ohio counties, Walgreens and its co-defendants, CVS Health Inc CVS and Walmart Inc WMT were found liable for contributing to the opioid epidemic. The companies are awaiting a ruling from the Ohio court on the fine amount.
- Price Action: WBA shares are down 0.25% at $39.80 premarket on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.