Analysts Trimmed Price Targets Up To 11% On Micron Post Guidance Revision

- Micron Technology, Inc MU cut its Q4 outlook to reflect declining bit demand growth for DRAM and NAND amid macro uncertainties and supply chain constraints.
- Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely maintained Micron with a Buy and lowered the price target from $80 to $75 to reflect three signs of a bottom of lower capex, trading near trough valuation, and having most of the downside in consensus. The guidance cut did not surprise him.
- He noted that Micron has been a leading indicator of the downturn this year and continues to expect a correction in the auto and industrial end markets. He believes every company will lower guidance due to the recession.
- Also Read: Nvidia Price Target Slashed By As Much As 33% Following Downward Revision In Outlook
- Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh reiterated Micron with a Buy and cut the price target from $84 to $75, given near-term headwinds but OEMs maintaining supply discipline.
- He believed Micron's significant cuts are behind though macro weakness remains a headwind.
- Rosenblatt analyst Hans Mosesmann reiterated a Buy and $100 PT.
- He believed it suggested a significant kitchen sink dynamic and management's actions on the CapEx side to provide a setup for calendar 2023 for DRAM and NAND bit supply growth to meaningfully below average demand bit growth of high teens and mid-to-high 20's respectively.
- Price Action: MU shares closed higher by 3.80% at $61.40 on Wednesday.
