NVIDIA To $240? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Tuesday

- Raymond James cut the price target on NVIDIA Corporation NVDA from $250 to $240. Raymond James analyst Melissa Fairbanks maintained the stock with a Strong Buy. NVIDIA shares fell 2.8% to $172.92 in pre-market trading.
- Piper Sandler boosted monday.com Ltd. MNDY price target from $150 to $180. However, Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained an Overweight rating on the stock. monday.com shares fell 1.8% to $147.77 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo cut Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. TNDM price target from $82 to $49. Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen also downgraded the stock from Overweight to Underweight. Tandem Diabetes Care shares fell 2% to $58.90 in pre-market trading.
- BMO Capital raised Brunswick Corporation BC price target from $90 to $110. BMO Capital analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded the stock from Market Perform to Outperform. Brunswick shares rose 1.4% to $81.08 in pre-market trading.
- HC Wainwright & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. ACAD price target from $20 to $25. However, HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals rose 1.1% to close at $16.62 on Monday.
- Chardan Capital cut CRISPR Therapeutics AG CRSP price target from $164 to $154. However, Chardan Capital analyst Geulah Livshits maintained the stock with a Buy. CRISPR Therapeutics shares dropped 2.6% to $79.30 in pre-market trading.
