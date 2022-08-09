Qualcomm Boosts Spending On GlobalFoundries Chip Collaboration By $4.2B: Report

- Qualcomm Inc QCOM has agreed to buy an additional $4.2 billion in semiconductor chips from GlobalFoundries Inc's GFS New York factory.
- The latest contract increased QCOM's total commitment to $7.4 billion in purchases through 2028, Reuters reports.
- The deal extends on a $3.2 billion purchasing agreement between the two companies and will produce chips for use in 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, automotive, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity.
- QCOM, specializing in mobile phone chips, was one of GlobalFoundries' first customers to sign a long-term agreement in 2021, covering multiple geographies and technologies.
- GlobalFoundries Chief Thomas Caulfield said that having Qualcomm as a long-term customer of its upstate New York factory would help, along with federal and state funding, to expand the company's U.S. manufacturing footprint.
- The U.S. and Europe have already declared their support for the development of advanced technology for semiconductor chipmaking to ease the global supply crunch and reduce dependence on Asian countries.
- Price Action: GFS shares traded higher by 1.35% at $59.99 premarket on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.