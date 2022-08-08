- GlobalFoundries Inc GFS and Qualcomm Technologies, Inc QCOM more than doubled their existing strategic global long-term semiconductor manufacturing agreement.
- The agreement secured wafer supply and commitments to support U.S.-based manufacturing through capacity expansion at GF's most advanced semiconductor manufacturing facility in Malta, New York.
- It extends Qualcomm Global Trading Pte Ltd's (QGT) U.S.-based collaboration with GF in FinFET for 5G transceivers, Wi-Fi, Automotive, and IoT connectivity.
- Also Read: Intel, TSMC, Other Chipmakers Get Big Shot In Arm As US Approves Highly Anticipated $280B CHIPS Act
- In 2021, QGT was one of GF's first customers to secure their supply with a long-term agreement covering multiple geographies and technologies.
- That agreement secured 22FDX capacity at GF's Dresden facility. It will include capacity at GF's recently announced facility in Crolles, France, making QGT an anchor customer in GF's leading European proprietary technology.
- QGT has also secured capacity in GF's 8SW radio-frequency silicon-on-insulator (RFSOI) technologies for Sub 6GHz 5G front-end module (FEM), primarily manufactured in GF's Singapore facilities.
- "With accelerating demand for 5G, Automotive and IoT applications, a robust supply chain is critical for ensuring innovation in these areas remains uninterrupted," said Dr. Roawen Chen, SVP, Qualcomm.
- Price Action: GFS shares traded higher by 7.85% at $57.26 on the last check Monday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.