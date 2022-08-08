5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:
- Altisource Portfolio ASPS - P/E: 7.38
- Two Harbors Investment TWO - P/E: 8.16
- LXP Industrial Trust LXP - P/E: 8.8
- Diversified Healthcare DHC - P/E: 1.01
- Jones Lang LaSalle JLL - P/E: 9.0
This quarter, Altisource Portfolio experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.58 in Q1 and is now $-0.7. Most recently, Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share at $0.22, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.18. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 14.72%, which has increased by 2.08% from last quarter's yield of 12.64%.
Most recently, LXP Industrial Trust reported earnings per share at $0.17, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.69%, which has increased by 1.58% from 3.11% in the previous quarter.
Diversified Healthcare saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.09 in Q1 to $-0.04 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.34%, which has increased by 0.95% from 1.39% in the previous quarter.
This quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.47 in Q1 and is now $4.48. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.08%, which has increased by 0.51% from last quarter's yield of 0.57%.
These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.