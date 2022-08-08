5 Value Stocks In The Real Estate Sector

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the real estate sector:

Altisource Portfolio ASPS - P/E: 7.38 Two Harbors Investment TWO - P/E: 8.16 LXP Industrial Trust LXP - P/E: 8.8 Diversified Healthcare DHC - P/E: 1.01 Jones Lang LaSalle JLL - P/E: 9.0

This quarter, Altisource Portfolio experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $-0.58 in Q1 and is now $-0.7. Most recently, Two Harbors Investment reported earnings per share at $0.22, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.18. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 14.72%, which has increased by 2.08% from last quarter's yield of 12.64%.

Most recently, LXP Industrial Trust reported earnings per share at $0.17, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $0.16. Its most recent dividend yield is at 4.69%, which has increased by 1.58% from 3.11% in the previous quarter.

Diversified Healthcare saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.09 in Q1 to $-0.04 now. Its most recent dividend yield is at 2.34%, which has increased by 0.95% from 1.39% in the previous quarter.

This quarter, Jones Lang LaSalle experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $3.47 in Q1 and is now $4.48. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.08%, which has increased by 0.51% from last quarter's yield of 0.57%.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.