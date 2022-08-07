Meta Platforms Inc META recently launched its most advanced chatbot, the BlenderBot 3.

People across the U.S. can chat with the bot on a website and share their opinions to help it improve.

The AI-backed chatbot can virtually talk about anything. In a blog post, Facebook said the chatbot is capable of searching the internet, and it's designed to learn how to improve its skills and safety through natural conversation.

Now, Twitter is buzzing about the chatbot and how it responds to specific questions, especially things about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In a Twitter thread, BuzzFeed data scientist Max Woolf asked that chatbot about Zuckerberg, and it replied saying there are no strong feelings, and his business practices are not always ethical.

When another Twitter user asked the same question, it replied, "He is a bad person."

Another harsher opinion came about Zuckerberg, saying he is creepy and controlling.

However, responding to one of the questions, the bot said Zuckerberg is one of the best people on Earth.

In a statement, Meta has acknowledged that sometimes the bot may make contradictory or inappropriate statements, and the company hopes to improve its models using various feedback options.

"If a user accidentally includes personal information in their chat, they can decide not to opt-in to storing the data for research at the end of a session," the company added.

