A Look Into Basic Materials Sector Value Stocks

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Below is a list of notable value stocks in the basic materials sector:

Koppers Hldgs KOP - P/E: 6.5 Trinseo TSE - P/E: 5.89 Sylvamo SLVM - P/E: 5.78 Ero Copper ERO - P/E: 4.78 Equinox Gold EQX - P/E: 2.91

Koppers Hldgs's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.97, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.91. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 0.83%, which has increased by 0.04% from 0.79% last quarter.

This quarter, Trinseo experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $0.83 in Q4 and is now $2.08. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.13%, which has increased by 0.95% from 2.18% last quarter.

Sylvamo's earnings per share for Q1 sits at $1.97, whereas in Q4, they were at 1.71. Ero Copper's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $0.27, whereas in Q1, they were at 0.36. Most recently, Equinox Gold reported earnings per share at $-0.16, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $-0.08.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.