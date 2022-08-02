Vuzix Seeks To Develop Customized Waveguide-Based Optics Engine

- Vuzix Corp VUZI has signed an agreement with L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX to develop a customized waveguide-based optics engine. The financial terms of the arrangement were not disclosed.
- The optics engine will be used in head-borne systems designed for military applications.
- Under the terms of the agreement, the customized waveguide-based engine prototypes will be developed and delivered in 2022.
- The prototypes will offer a high brightness, high index waveguide design with a wide FOV (field-of-view) that will provide warfighters with a lightweight see-through display solution.
- "We are excited to enter into this agreement with an industry leader such as L3Harris and believe it represents yet another strong vote of confidence in our capabilities and recognition of our leading position within the waveguide optics technology space," said CEO Paul Travers.
- Price Action: VUZI shares are trading higher by 8.13% at $8.72 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
