ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Holley's Disappointing Preliminary Q2 Results Trigger 29% Price Target Cut By This Analyst

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
August 1, 2022 3:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Raymond James analyst Joseph Altobello maintained an Outperform rating on the shares of Holley Inc HLLY but lowered the price target to $10 (50% upside) from $14.
  • The analyst said the company released a disappointing preliminary Q2 result caused by semiconductor shortages and other supply chain issues that impacted shipments.
  • Reduction of inventory by resellers is also a cause for concern, Altobello added.
  • With the supply chain headwinds worsening and expected to persist throughout this year, the company lowered its FY22 outlook.
  • Alobello's rating affirmation reflects his view that Holley has a strong positioning as the leader in the attractive and defensive U.S. performance automotive aftermarket products industry.
  • Price Action: HLLY shares are trading lower by 17% at $6.64 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsGeneral