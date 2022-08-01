Sunshine Biopharma Extends Aid To The University Of Arizona For Anti-Coronavirus Collaborative Research

Sunshine Biopharma Inc. SBFM SBFMW recently announced that it has agreed to provide additional resources to the University of Arizona R. Ken Coit College of Pharmacy for the purposes of accelerating the development of novel PLpro inhibitors currently underway.

At the University of Arizona Health Sciences, Gregory Thatcher, Ph.D., a professor of pharmacology and toxicology and the R. Ken and Donna Coit Endowed Chair of Drug Discovery, is leading the research effort that is progressing as planned.

“With the transmissibility of the new Omicron variants (BA.4 and BA.5) approaching and possibly exceeding that of measles (the most transmissible virus known to date), it is urgent that effective treatments and more specific vaccines be developed at an accelerated pace,” said Dr. Steve Slilaty, CEO of Sunshine Biopharma.

“We are delighted to be working with Dr. Gregory Thatcher, who is aiming to find a wide array of inhibitors for PLpro, as this virus-encoded protease is responsible for the suppression of the human immune system thereby enabling the virus to cause severe illness,” he added.

Image sourced from Shutterstock

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.