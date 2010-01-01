Carbon Aims To Bring The Next Wave Of Traders On-Chain With New Programmable DEX Liquidity Model

Bancor is launching a new on-chain trading protocol called Carbon, which makes automated on-chain trading easier and more advanced than ever before. In a post-FTX world, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are finally gaining ground versus centralized exchanges (CEXs), and Carbon aims to bring the next wave of traders on-chain.