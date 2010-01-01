Kenneth Adams

Tiziana Life Sciences Prepares To Advance Lead Intranasal Foralumab Program In First-Of-Its-Kind Phase 2a Clinical Trial for Non-Active SPMS Patients
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLSA) has taken a major step towards addressing Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis (SPMS) by initiating Phase 2a clinical trials for its intranasal foralumab program.
Sponsored
Ancient And New – Peyote Can Be A Powerful Medicine For Mental Health, And This Biotech Is Bringing It To Market
Lophos Pharma provides environmentally conscious and ethically sourced plant-based psychedelics to individuals in need. In Canada, Peyote – scientifically known as Lophophora williamsii – is legally accessible due to an exemption from the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).
Sponsored
Inspire Veterinary Partners Expands Reach with Proposed Acquisition in Pennsylvania
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP), a leading provider of pet healthcare services, has unveiled plans to further bolster its extensive network. The company has announced a non-binding letter of intent to acquire a 100% ownership interest in an animal hospital located in Pennsylvania.
Sponsored
Inspire Veterinary Partners Announces Three Key Additions To Drive Growth And Excellence
Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: IVP) recently announced the addition of three veteran leaders to further strengthen its medical, operational and financial expertise in support of its future growth and development. 
Sponsored
Tiziana Reveals Alzheimer&#39;s Research Milestone With PNAS Journal After FDA IND Green Light
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.
Sponsored
NLS Pharmaceutics CEO Highlights Progress And Plans For Advancing Rare CNS Disorder Therapies In Shareholder Letter
NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: NLSP) (NASDAQ: NLSPW) recently released a comprehensive shareholder letter by its CEO, Alex Zwyer, detailing recent achievements and ongoing endeavors.
Sponsored
Benzinga Joins Jobbio&#39;s Amply Network To Boost Recruitment Within The Financial Services Sector
Benzinga and Jobbio’s Amply network are teaming up to create a job board for those working within the financial services industry. This dynamic partnership will help to shortcut the recruitment process and empower job seekers to find their next big career opportunity. 
Tiziana&#39;s Intranasal Foralumab For Alzheimer&#39;s Treatment Gets FDA Nod For Phase 2 Trials Under Brigham And Women&#39;s Hospital Supervision
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLSA) (“Tiziana” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing breakthrough immunomodulation therapies via novel routes of drug delivery, today announced that the U.S.
Sponsored
DSS Shareholders To Receive 4 Shares For Every 1 In Impact Biomedical&#39;s Special Stock Dividend
DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) has filed for the distribution of a special stock dividend to DSS Inc. shareholders of record on June 30 for distribution on July 14. 
Sponsored
Charge Enterprises Maintains Inclusion Across Russell Indexes: Russell 3000®, Russell 2000®, And Russell Microcap®
Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) recently announced that it continues to maintain its inclusion in the Russell 3000®, Russell 2000®, and Russell Microcap® Indexes, effective after the US market opened on June 26, 2023. 
Sponsored
Interactive Strength Reports 519% Annual Recurring Revenue Increase YOY As They Launch FORME Product
Interactive Strength Inc. d/b/a FORME (NASDAQ: TRNR) announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2023. 
Sponsored
Bezos-Backed Startup Lets You Become A Landlord With $100
With over $98 million in funded properties and Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos’s trust behind it, it’s worth taking a closer look at the disruption caused by Arrived Homes, a company that lets users buy shares of America’s top properties for as little as $100.<
Sponsored
Tiziana&#39;s Foralumab Shown To Reduce Microglial Activation In MS Patients; Phase 2a Trial To Begin In Q3 2023
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.
Sponsored
5 Reasons To Invest In Medical Office Buildings
There is a growing interest in investing in medical office buildings (MOB) – and for good reason. While the overall office real estate asset class has suffered significantly over the last several years due to a move to work from home, medical office real estate has been overlooked and appears undervalued. 
Sponsored
Charge Enterprises Takes the Stage: CEO Andrew Fox To Present At 2nd Annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy &amp; Transition Technologies Summit
Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) recently announced that Andrew Fox, Founder, Chairman and CEO, will be presenting at the 2nd Annual Evercore ISI Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit in New York City on June 15 and June 16, 2023.
Sponsored
OKYO Pharma Reports First Patient Visit For Phase 2 Trial Of OK-101, To Fulfill One Of The Two Phase 3 Studies Required For FDA Approval If Successful
OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) (NASDAQ: OKYO) announced that the first patient has been screened for its phase 2, multicenter, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of OK-101 ophthalmic solution in subjects with dry eye disease (DED).  
Sponsored
Mawson Infrastructure Group To Acquire New 24MW Site In Ohio, Expands Potential Capacity To 290MW
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) announced that it has entered into agreements for a new site in Corning, Ohio, with an initial capacity of 24MW. Mawson expects that the site has an additional 26MW of potential capacity upside, taking the total site to 50MW, subject to further infrastructure investment.
Sponsored
OKYO Pharma Activates First Clinical Trial Site For Phase 2 Study Of OK-101 To Treat Dry Eye Disease
OKYO Pharma Limited (LSE: OKYO) (NASDAQ: OKYO) announced the activation of the first clinical trial site in the U.S. for its phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled trial, evaluating the efficacy and safety of OK-101 ophthalmic solution in subjects with dry eye disease.
Sponsored
Tiziana Life Sciences To Submit Alzheimer&#39;s IND In Q2 2023, Seeks $3 Million From An Alzheimer&#39;s Foundation To Support Phase 2a Trial
Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLSA) announced its plan to submit an IND for intranasal foralumab in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s Disease in Q2 2023.
Sponsored
Carbon Aims To Bring The Next Wave Of Traders On-Chain With New Programmable DEX Liquidity Model
Bancor is launching a new on-chain trading protocol called Carbon, which makes automated on-chain trading easier and more advanced than ever before. In a post-FTX world, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) are finally gaining ground versus centralized exchanges (CEXs), and Carbon aims to bring the next wave of traders on-chain.
Sponsored

