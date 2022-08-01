ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Airbnb To $145? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
August 1, 2022 7:48 AM | 1 min read
  • Keybanc cut the price target on Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $195 to $145. However, Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained the stock with an Overweight. Airbnb shares rose 0.7% to $111.70 in pre-market trading.
  • Wells Fargo boosted Colgate-Palmolive Company CL price target from $71 to $80. However, Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.7% to $79.32 in pre-market trading.
  • Barclays raised Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP price target from $257 to $280. However, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained the stock with an Overweight. ADP shares rose 1.1% to $243.86 in pre-market trading.
  • Credit Suisse reduced Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH price target from $312 to $308. However, Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Laboratory Corporation shares fell 3.1% to $254.07 in pre-market trading.
  • Rosenblatt reduced Comcast Corporation CMCSA price target from $40 to $38. However, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained the stock with a Neutral. Comcast shares fell 0.6% to $37.28 in pre-market trading.
  • Needham lowered Cognex Corporation CGNX price target from $80 to $60. However, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cognex shares fell 1.9% to $50.00 in pre-market trading.

Check out this: Why Celyad Oncology Is Trading Higher By Over 31%; Here Are 29 Stocks Moving Premarket

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Health CareHealth Care ServicesPT ChangesNewsPrice TargetPre-Market OutlookMarketsAnalyst Ratings