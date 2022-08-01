Airbnb To $145? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Monday

- Keybanc cut the price target on Airbnb, Inc. ABNB from $195 to $145. However, Keybanc analyst Justin Patterson maintained the stock with an Overweight. Airbnb shares rose 0.7% to $111.70 in pre-market trading.
- Wells Fargo boosted Colgate-Palmolive Company CL price target from $71 to $80. However, Wells Fargo analyst Chris Carey upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. Colgate-Palmolive shares rose 0.7% to $79.32 in pre-market trading.
- Barclays raised Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP price target from $257 to $280. However, Barclays analyst Ramsey El-Assal maintained the stock with an Overweight. ADP shares rose 1.1% to $243.86 in pre-market trading.
- Credit Suisse reduced Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH price target from $312 to $308. However, Credit Suisse analyst A.J. Rice maintained an Outperform rating on the stock. Laboratory Corporation shares fell 3.1% to $254.07 in pre-market trading.
- Rosenblatt reduced Comcast Corporation CMCSA price target from $40 to $38. However, Rosenblatt analyst Barton Crockett maintained the stock with a Neutral. Comcast shares fell 0.6% to $37.28 in pre-market trading.
- Needham lowered Cognex Corporation CGNX price target from $80 to $60. However, Needham analyst James Ricchiuti maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Cognex shares fell 1.9% to $50.00 in pre-market trading.
