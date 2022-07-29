ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Tim Cook Pulled Off A 'Top Gun Maverick' With Strong Apple China Revenue: Analyst Reacts

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
July 29, 2022 3:37 AM | 1 min read

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said Apple Inc AAPL CEO Tim Cook pulled off a “Top Gun Maverick” type feat for posting strong revenues from China despite COVID-19 shutdowns.

The Apple Analyst: Ives maintained his “outperform” rating on Apple with a 12-month price target of $200.

See Also: How To Buy Apple (AAPL) Shares

The Apple Thesis: Noting the revenues originating from China, Ives wrote in a note seen by Benzinga, “The all-important China region posted revenues of $14.60 billion coming in just below their year-ago performance of $14.76 billion.”

“We view [the Chinese reveue] as a Top Gun Maverick type feat for Cook & Co. given the ongoing COVID shutdown and speaks to the overall demand story seen with Apple.”

Apple posted a revenue of $82.96 billion versus Street estimates of $82.79 billion in the third quarter. The numbers were underpinned by strong iPhone and iPad sales.

Ives said the iPhone revenue of $40.67 billion was the “star of the show” even though there were “fears of a clear miss” due to COVID-19-related shutdowns and macroeconomic headwinds.

“We would characterize this quarter as a major bullish statement on iPhone and iPad demand and Cupertino's ability to navigate a supply chain shortage in an impressive performance,” said the Wedbush analyst.

Ives said Wedbush is walking away from the Apple conference call positive that the Cupertino, California-based tech giant can “navigate this economic storm with the demand and growth story well intact for iPhones and Services front and center.”

Apple Price Action: On Thursday, Apple shares rose 3% in the after-hours trading to $162.02 after closing 0.4% higher at $157.35 in the regular hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Apple, Google Face US Lawmakers' Scrutiny Over Crypto Scam Apps

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: ChinaDan IvesiPadiPhoneTim CookWedbushAnalyst ColorNewsReiterationAnalyst RatingsTech