Innoviz's LiDAR Sensor To Be Used In Digital Map Construction In Japan

- Japan Post, a special private company offering postal, logistics, banking, and insurance agency services, plans to construct digital maps using Innoviz Technologies Ltd INVZ InnovizOne LiDAR sensor.
- The digital maps will provide next-generation smart city services such as autonomous driving and unmanned delivery.
- Japan Post revealed its plan to install InnovizOne LiDAR sensors on their postal delivery cars on July 20, 2022, at the SmartCityX conference in San Francisco.
- "Our innovative collaboration with Japan Post highlights the versatility of the Innoviz LiDAR, and this is another example of new ways to use LiDAR in smart cities," said David Oberman, VP Asia at Innoviz.
- Price Action: INVZ shares closed higher by 1.07% at $3.77 on Wednesday.
