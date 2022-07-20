Here's Why Cazoo Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by

Berenberg analyst Saim Saeed initiated coverage of Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO with a Sell rating and a $0.49 price target.

analyst Saim Saeed initiated coverage of with a Sell rating and a $0.49 price target. The PT implies a 20% downside.

Cazoo is an online car retailer present in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, Saeed noted.

He thinks Cazoo faces a "much more competitive environment" in Europe, compounded by the necessity of a smaller than previously planned launch in the region that will limit its ability to catch up to competitors.

Cazoo reported 159% revenue growth in Q1 to £295 million. Vehicles sold rose 102% Y/Y to 19,713.

Price Action: CZOO shares traded lower by 7.56% at $0.60 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.