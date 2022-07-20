ñol

Here's Why Cazoo Shares Are Trading Lower Today

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 20, 2022 2:05 PM | 1 min read
  • Berenberg analyst Saim Saeed initiated coverage of Cazoo Group Ltd CZOO with a Sell rating and a $0.49 price target.
  • The PT implies a 20% downside.
  • Cazoo is an online car retailer present in the U.K., France, Germany, Spain, and Italy, Saeed noted. 
  • He thinks Cazoo faces a "much more competitive environment" in Europe, compounded by the necessity of a smaller than previously planned launch in the region that will limit its ability to catch up to competitors.
  • Cazoo reported 159% revenue growth in Q1 to £295 million. Vehicles sold rose 102% Y/Y to 19,713.
  • Price Action: CZOO shares traded lower by 7.56% at $0.60 on the last check Wednesday.

