American Eagle's Quiet Platforms Expands Fulfillment Capacity

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 11:23 AM | 1 min read
  • American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO subsidiary Quiet Platforms has expanded its fulfillment capacity by activating a new, multifunctional, connected fulfillment facility in Atlanta.
  • The facility, launched under 60 days, joins Quiet Platforms' national network of facilities offering end-to-end, fully managed supply chain services to enable mid-sized retailers on speed and cost of fulfillment.
  • The facility offers smart containerization and flexible sortation capabilities that enable carrier and courier consolidation and robotic-augmented operations.
  • Price Action: AEO shares are trading higher by 0.63% at $12.06 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

