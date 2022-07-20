American Eagle's Quiet Platforms Expands Fulfillment Capacity

by

American Eagle Outfitters Inc AEO subsidiary Quiet Platforms has expanded its fulfillment capacity by activating a new, multifunctional, connected fulfillment facility in Atlanta.

Quiet Platforms' national network of facilities offering end-to-end, fully managed supply chain services to enable mid-sized retailers on speed and cost of fulfillment. The facility offers smart containerization and flexible sortation capabilities that enable carrier and courier consolidation and robotic-augmented operations.

Price Action: AEO shares are trading higher by 0.63% at $12.06 on the last check Wednesday.

