Macau Plans To Reopen Casinos: Read How Stocks React

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 7:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Macao is planning to reopen most non-essential industries and commercial companies, including casinos and venues, for limited operation from midnight of July 23, 2022, until the stroke of midnight on July 30, 2022
  • Premises still suspended from operation include nurseries for children; shops inside a shopping mall that do not have individual access to a public road; and interior decoration companies.
  • Macao had previously suspended casino operations on July 11 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
  • The casino industry accounts for more than 80% of the government revenues.
  • Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN traded higher by 1.98% at $60.75 in premarket trade on Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS up 1.46% at $36.05, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO climbed 4.54% at $5.53, and MGM Resorts International MGM up 0.36% at $30.57.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCasinos & GamingConsumer DiscretionaryNewsMoversMediaTrading IdeasGeneral