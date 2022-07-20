Macau Plans To Reopen Casinos: Read How Stocks React

- Macao is planning to reopen most non-essential industries and commercial companies, including casinos and venues, for limited operation from midnight of July 23, 2022, until the stroke of midnight on July 30, 2022
- Premises still suspended from operation include nurseries for children; shops inside a shopping mall that do not have individual access to a public road; and interior decoration companies.
- Macao had previously suspended casino operations on July 11 to curb the spread of COVID-19.
- The casino industry accounts for more than 80% of the government revenues.
- Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN traded higher by 1.98% at $60.75 in premarket trade on Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS up 1.46% at $36.05, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO climbed 4.54% at $5.53, and MGM Resorts International MGM up 0.36% at $30.57.
- Photo Via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.