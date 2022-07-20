Macau Plans To Reopen Casinos: Read How Stocks React

by

Macao is planning to reopen most non-essential industries and commercial companies, including casinos and venues, for limited operation from midnight of July 23, 2022, until the stroke of midnight on July 30, 2022

Premises still suspended from operation include nurseries for children; shops inside a shopping mall that do not have individual access to a public road; and interior decoration companies.

Macao had previously suspended casino operations on July 11 to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The casino industry accounts for more than 80% of the government revenues.

Shares of Wynn Resorts Limited WYNN traded higher by 1.98% at $60.75 in premarket trade on Wednesday, Las Vegas Sands Corp LVS up 1.46% at $36.05, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd MLCO climbed 4.54% at $5.53, and MGM Resorts International MGM up 0.36% at $30.57.

