GM South Korea Halts Production At Two Plants On Supply Crunch: Reuters

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 20, 2022 7:03 AM | 1 min read
  • General Motors Co's GM South Korea unit has halted production at its two factories in the country, Reuters reported.
  • The company took the decision after one of its suppliers refused to supply auto parts.
  • The supplier, ERAE AMS, which makes automotive generators, calipers, and brake parts, has been demanding a price rise for its parts supplied to GM's Korea factories.
  • "GM Korea plans to continue having discussions with ERAE AMS to resolve the issues," the report cited GM Korea.
  • GM Korea's Changwon and No. 2 Bupyeong plants, with a combined annual production capacity of about 70,000 vehicles, accounted for about 30% of GM Korea's total annual production capacity last year.
  • Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $34.20 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Wikimedia

