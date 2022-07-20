GM South Korea Halts Production At Two Plants On Supply Crunch: Reuters

- General Motors Co's GM South Korea unit has halted production at its two factories in the country, Reuters reported.
- The company took the decision after one of its suppliers refused to supply auto parts.
- The supplier, ERAE AMS, which makes automotive generators, calipers, and brake parts, has been demanding a price rise for its parts supplied to GM's Korea factories.
- "GM Korea plans to continue having discussions with ERAE AMS to resolve the issues," the report cited GM Korea.
- GM Korea's Changwon and No. 2 Bupyeong plants, with a combined annual production capacity of about 70,000 vehicles, accounted for about 30% of GM Korea's total annual production capacity last year.
- Price Action: GM shares are trading lower by 0.58% at $34.20 in premarket on the last check Wednesday.
