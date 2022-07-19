ñol

Dine Brands Inks IHOP Restaurant Franchisee Deal In Western Saudi Arabia

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 3:12 PM | 1 min read
  • Dine Brands Global Inc DIN is planning to launch new IHOP restaurants in the western Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
  • The company plans five restaurant openings in Western Saudi Arabia over the next five years. It has entered into an agreement with IHOP Franchisee Ahmed Marashde.
  • The places for new locations include Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and cities along the Red Sea coast, with the first location scheduled to open in Jeddah in early 2023.
  • The new IHOP locations will offer casual dining spaces for guests, and the menu includes IHOP's Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burgers, Hand-Crafted Melts, Burritos, and Bowls.
  • Price Action: DIN shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $69.71 on the last check Tuesday.

