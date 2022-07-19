Dine Brands Inks IHOP Restaurant Franchisee Deal In Western Saudi Arabia

- Dine Brands Global Inc DIN is planning to launch new IHOP restaurants in the western Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
- The company plans five restaurant openings in Western Saudi Arabia over the next five years. It has entered into an agreement with IHOP Franchisee Ahmed Marashde.
- The places for new locations include Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and cities along the Red Sea coast, with the first location scheduled to open in Jeddah in early 2023.
- The new IHOP locations will offer casual dining spaces for guests, and the menu includes IHOP's Pancakes, Breakfast Combos, Omelettes, Burgers, Hand-Crafted Melts, Burritos, and Bowls.
- Price Action: DIN shares are trading higher by 4.01% at $69.71 on the last check Tuesday.
