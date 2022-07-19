L3Harris Bags US Navy's ~$380M Cooperative Engagement Capability Contract

by

L3Harris Technologies Inc LHX has secured a contract worth up to ~$380 million from the U.S. Navy for the production, repair, and sustainment of the Cooperative Engagement Capability (CEC) system with an initial award of ~$15 million.

The CEC system enables high-quality situational awareness and integrated fire control capability for the battle force.

L3Harris' team will deliver communications hardware for an integrated situational awareness and fire control capability, helping enable the DoD vision for JADC2.

"The CEC enables the Navy, Marine Corps and Coalition forces to sense, defend, and strike earlier than the threat, increasing the survivability of the battle force and the overall speed of communication as they maneuver in a complex, multi-domain battlespace," commented Brendan O'Connell, President, Broadband Communication Systems, L3Harris.

Price Action: LHX shares are trading higher by 2.36% at $225.31 on the last check Tuesday.

