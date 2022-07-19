Why NCR Shares Are Trading Higher Today

- NCR Corp NCR is amid exclusive talks for sale to private-equity firm Veritas Capital, the Wall Street Journal reports. NCR has a market value of $4 billion.
- Lately, Kohl's Corp KSS and Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc WBA ended strategic reviews without striking deals citing challenges in the financing market.
- NCR clocked 21% revenue growth to $1.86 billion in Q1, missing its guidance of $1.9 billion - $1.95 billion. NCR downsized its full-year guidance to $8 billion in revenue, citing Q1 shortfall and expected net residual impact across the remainder of the year.
- In February, NCR, formerly known as the National Cash Register Co. and once part of AT&T Inc T, launched a strategic review process.
- Price Action: NCR shares traded higher by 9.45% at $31.85 in the premarket on the last check Tuesday.
