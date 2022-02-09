NCR Shares Pop As It Explores Possible Sale; Posts Impressive Q4

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- NCR Corp NCR reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 25% year-on-year to $2.03 billion, missing the consensus of $2.07 billion.
- Banking revenue increased 40% Y/Y due to the inclusion of Cardtronics and higher software, services, and ATM hardware revenue. Retail revenue increased by 9% Y/Y due to higher point-of-sale and self-checkout solutions.
- Hospitality revenue increased 27% Y/Y, driven primarily by an increase in point-of-sale solutions.
- The gross margin (non-GAAP) was 27.0%, down from 28.5%, driven by significantly higher component and freight costs.
- EPS of $0.76 beat the consensus of $0.70.
- Outlook: NCR sees Q1 revenue of $1.9 billion - $1.95 billion against the consensus of $1.91 billion.
- NCR sees non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 - $0.65 below the consensus of $0.72.
- NCR sees FY22 revenue of $8 billion - $8.2 billion against the consensus of $8.17 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $3.25 - $3.55 versus the consensus of $3.49.
- The board has unanimously approved commencing a comprehensive strategic review process including a disposition of a material business or assets of the Company, a spin-off, merger or sale of the Company, other structural changes, changes to branding or geographic footprint, or other transactions or alternatives.
- Price Action: NCR shares traded higher by 14.10% at $43.69 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.