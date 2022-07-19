ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Nyxoah Secures European Approval For Genio 2.1 Neurostimulation Therapy For Sleep Apnea

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
July 19, 2022 6:47 AM | 1 min read
  • The DEKRA Notified Body has approved the use of Nyxoah SA's NYXH next-generation Genio 2.1 system for patients in Europe. 
  • Genio 2.1 is a patient-centered, leadless, and battery-free hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy for Obstructive Sleep Apnea.
  • As with the recent approval of Genio 2.1 by the FDA for use in the DREAM U.S. IDE pivotal study, this CE mark pertains entirely to the external components of the Genio system. 
  • Related: FDA Signs Off Nyxoah's Genio Trial In Complete Concentric Collapse Patients.
  • It will be available to all patients who have received Genio implants.
  • Genio 2.1 is designed to improve patient comfort and compliance with a new smartphone application and upgraded external activation chip. 
  • Genio 2.1 offers patients daily feedback on therapy usage and the autonomy to adjust stimulation amplitude within pre-defined boundaries. 
  • Physicians can fine-tune stimulation amplitude to determine the optimal comfort level for patients without compromising therapy efficacy. 
  • Additional embedded sensors will allow physicians to further tailor therapy stimulation parameters based on patient position and throughout the night. 
  • Price Action: NYXH shares closed 1.69% higher at $9.00 on Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsHealth CareGeneral