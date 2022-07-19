Edward Snowden Says We Are All Going To Eat Crickets

Edward Snowden told people who refuse to eat crickets that they’re going to eat them as the distant relatives of grasshoppers are going to be everywhere.

What Happened: Snowden made his comments on Twitter on Monday. The former computer intelligence consultant said, “oh you're gonna eat the crickets, brother. they're gonna be everywhere.”

people are like "I'm not going to eat the crickets."



oh you're gonna eat the crickets, brother. they're gonna be everywhere. they're gonna put em in Hot Pockets. your kids are gonna be like "mom! i want the pizza crickets!" — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) July 18, 2022

“They're gonna put em in Hot Pockets. your kids are gonna be like ‘mom! i want the pizza crickets!’”

Why It Matters: Snowden recently made remarks on the surge in inflation in the United States. He said a “gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion” as a result of steep price increases.

Snowden also took a jab at U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday in a separate Twitter post.

Benzinga’s Take: Insects are consumed by people in multiple Asian and African nations. CBC, the Canadian broadcaster, reported recently that a massive cricket-processing facility came online in London, Ontario, which is likely to produce 13 million kilograms of cricket protein annually. Most of this would be sold as pet food. Crickets are known to produce protein more efficiently compared with other sources but may be offputting to many individuals.

Photo: Courtesy of Qazwsx96 via Wikimedia