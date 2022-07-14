Edward Snowden Says 'We Are All Going To Be Billionaires' But...

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day.

The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn billionaires a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.

The good news: We're all going to be billionaires.

The bad news: A gallon of milk costs 2.6 trillion dollars. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) July 13, 2022

In a separate tweet, Snowden shared a Wall Street Journal headline that read “U.S. Inflation Hits Four-Decade High of 9.1%” and said he was trying to imagine the mindset of a kid graduating high school this year and realizing “they're about to step into the world with the difficulty slider locked on Nightmare Mode.”

I'm just trying to imagine the mindset of the kid graduating high school this year, after missing years of class time, and realizing they're about to step into the world with the difficulty slider locked on Nightmare Mode.



How are you handling it? https://t.co/Bc0RiEt60J — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) July 13, 2022

Consumer Price Index grew 9.1% on a year-over-year basis in June compared with an estimate of 8.8% and May’s 8.6% number. This is the highest level of CPI in more than 40 years.

Photo: Courtesy of Gage Skidmore via Wkimedia