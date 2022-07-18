ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Warren Buffett Now Owns Nearly 20% Of This Oil Exploration Company: What You Need To Know

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal, Benzinga Editor 
July 18, 2022 10:20 PM | 1 min read

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) said on Monday it had purchased another 1.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY.

What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had purchased 1.94 million shares for $112 million in the Texas-headquartered hydrocarbon explorer between July 14 and July 16.

Berkshire’s stake in Occidental now stands at nearly 19.4%. Should the ownership exceed 20%, it would allow Berkshire to record a proportionate amount of Occidental’s earnings as its own — based on the equity method of accounting. 

Occidental shares closed Monday 2.3% higher at $60.06 in regular trading and were up 0.75% in the after-hours session at $60.51.

See Also: How To Buy Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Shares

Why It Matters: Refinitiv data indicates that, on average, analysts expect Occidental to earn nearly $10.7 billion this year, reported Reuters. 

At the beginning of the month, Berkshire owned 163.4 million shares worth nearly $9.9 billion. It held warrants to buy another 83.9 million shares for $5 billion. 

Since the year began, Occidental shares have risen 107.1%, while over a 12-year period they have risen 141.9%. 

Price Action: On Monday, Berkshire Hathaway Class A shares closed 1.4% higher at $418,349.01 in the regular session and fell 1.23% lower at $413,215.01 in extended trading. On the same day, the company’s Class B shares closed 0.8% lower at $276.27 in regular trading. 

Read Next: Warren Buffett Doesn't Buy Real Estate - Here's Why Most Investors Shouldn't Either

Photo by IgorGolovniov on Shutterstock

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: oil explorationWarren BuffettLong IdeasNewsTop StoriesTrading Ideas