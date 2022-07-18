Tractor Supply Taps New Marketing Chief

by

Tractor Supply Co TSCO has appointed Kimberley Gardiner as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Gardiner has over twenty-two years of marketing experience.

Gardiner joins TSCO from Volkswagen AG VWAGY Volkswagen of America, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President since 2020. Before Volkswagen, Gardiner held various leadership positions in the automotive industry.

Price Action: TSCO shares are trading higher by 0.83% at 204.88 on the last check Monday.

