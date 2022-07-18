Tractor Supply Names Kimberley Gardiner Chief Marketing Officer as Christi Korzekwa Announces Retirement

Gardiner to build on foundation established by Korzekwa

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today that Kimberley Gardiner has joined the Company as Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), succeeding Christi Korzekwa who previously announced her plans to retire.

Gardiner brings to the Company more than 22 years of marketing experience with an intense passion to help drive strategic change and stay ahead of digital trends. As CMO, she will focus on driving accelerated growth by elevating Tractor Supply's brand and marketing capabilities. Under Korzekwa's leadership, the Tractor Supply brand significantly improved its unaided brand awareness and cultivated a highly engaged customer base.

"We are excited to welcome Kimberley to Tractor Supply. She is a creative marketer with a proven track record of success in developing and implementing growth strategies. Her extensive background and data-driven approach to brand development, as well as her reputation for innovation, will help evolve our marketing organization and continue to build on the strength of the Tractor Supply brand," said Hal Lawton, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tractor Supply.

"Over the last ten years, Christi has been a driving force behind our marketing programs that have deepened our connection with our customers," said Lawton. "Christi was instrumental in the development of our Neighbor's Club loyalty program in 2015 and its reinvention in 2021 to a tiered membership program with over 26 million members today. On behalf of the Tractor Supply team, we are truly grateful to Christi for her service and wish her the best in her retirement."

About Kimberley Gardiner

Kimberley Gardiner joins Tractor Supply from Volkswagen of America, where she served as Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President since 2020. In this role, she led brand strategy, brand and retail content, media planning, dealer marketing operations and consumer experience marketing. Before Volkswagen, Gardiner held various leadership positions in the automotive industry, including serving as the Chief Marketing Officer for Mitsubishi Motors North America and Director of Marketing for Kia Motors America. Previously, she served as CMO and Vice President of Operations for 5th Kind, a global digital asset management company. She spent 15 years with Toyota Motor Sales, USA in roles of increasing responsibility.

Gardiner graduated from Mills College with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and earned her MBA from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business.

Gardiner currently serves on the Brand Innovators Marketing Leadership Council and the PopTech Advisory Board.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company TSCO, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 46,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,003 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At March 26, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

