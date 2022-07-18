ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Here's How Benchmark Sees AMC, Imax Perform In Upcoming Quarterly Results

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 3:41 PM | 1 min read
  • Benchmark analyst Mike Hickey offered his take on two Entertainment & Digital Media stocks in the post-pandemic world ahead of their quarterly releases.
  • Hickey estimates AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc AMC will release 2Q22 results on August 4. He saw substantial revenue and profit growth in the quarter. 
  • Hickey cut his AMC 2Q22 growth estimates based on the performance of the box office that underperformed his expectations. 
  • Attendance trends benefited from a compelling blockbuster film slate and consumer demand for out-of-home experiences. 
  • He believed the domestic box office could deliver growth in a recession scenario. He had a Market Weight rating on AMC.
  • Hickey observed Imax Corp IMAX would release 2Q22 results on July 28. He saw substantial revenue and profit growth in the quarter. 
  • He raised his IMAX 2Q22 growth estimates based on the box office performance that exceeded his expectations. 
  • Attendance trends benefited from a compelling blockbuster film slate and consumer demand for out-of-home experiences, somewhat offset by extended pandemic-related lockdowns in the China region that impacted both box office and screen installations. 
  • He cut his 3Q22 global box office estimates based on a less compelling blockbuster film slate and potential installation weakness. 
  • He had a Market Weight rating on Imax with a price target of $25.
  • Price Action: AMC shares traded higher by 7.29% at $16.49 on the last check Monday. IMAX shares traded higher by 0.90% at $16.79.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPrice TargetReiterationSmall CapAnalyst RatingsTech