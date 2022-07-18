Fear Among US Investors Is Down, Here's Why

US stock markets moved into the "fear" zone on Monday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index.

Following disappointing earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Morgan Stanley MS, earlier during the week, Citigroup Inc. C, on Friday, exceeded market expectations for the second quarter.

Market sentiment was also boosted by upbeat retail sales data released Friday, which showed retail sales increasing 1% month-over-month in June, exceeding market estimates of a 0.8% gain.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Bank of America Corporation BAC and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, due to be released today.

US markets closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones jumping 658.09 points to close at 31,288.26. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also added 1.92% and 1.79%, respectively on Friday.

At a current reading of 27.0, the index has moved into the "fear" zone on Monday, following a previous reading of 24.0.