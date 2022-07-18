ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Fear Among US Investors Is Down, Here's Why

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 6:49 AM | 1 min read

US stock markets moved into the "fear" zone on Monday, according to the CNN Money Fear and Greed index.

Following disappointing earnings results from JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM and Morgan Stanley MS, earlier during the week, Citigroup Inc. C, on Friday, exceeded market expectations for the second quarter.

Market sentiment was also boosted by upbeat retail sales data released Friday, which showed retail sales increasing 1% month-over-month in June, exceeding market estimates of a 0.8% gain.

Investors are now awaiting earnings results from Bank of America Corporation BAC and The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. GS, due to be released today.

US markets closed sharply higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones jumping 658.09 points to close at 31,288.26. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite also added 1.92% and 1.79%, respectively on Friday.

At a current reading of 27.0, the index has moved into the "fear" zone on Monday, following a previous reading of 24.0.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: CNN Money Fear and Greed indexEarningsLong IdeasNewsMarketsTrading Ideas