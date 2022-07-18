ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Wells Fargo Cuts International Paper Price Target On Slowing Demand

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 18, 2022 8:38 AM | 28 seconds read
  • Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded International Paper Co IP to Equal Weight from Overweight and reduced the price target to $47 (11% upside) from $58.
  • The analyst cited slowing demand and incremental non-integrated supply coming online as reasons for the re-rating.
  • He believes it will be challenging for the stock to work over the 6-12 months.
  • Price Action: IP shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $41.41 in premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo Via Company

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsAnalyst ColorNewsDowngradesPrice TargetAnalyst RatingsGeneral