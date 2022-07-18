Wells Fargo Cuts International Paper Price Target On Slowing Demand

- Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded International Paper Co IP to Equal Weight from Overweight and reduced the price target to $47 (11% upside) from $58.
- The analyst cited slowing demand and incremental non-integrated supply coming online as reasons for the re-rating.
- He believes it will be challenging for the stock to work over the 6-12 months.
- Price Action: IP shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $41.41 in premarket on the last check Monday.
- Photo Via Company
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.