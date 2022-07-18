Wells Fargo Cuts International Paper Price Target On Slowing Demand

by

Wells Fargo analyst Gabe Hajde downgraded International Paper Co IP to Equal Weight from Overweight and reduced the price target to $47 (11% upside) from $58.

He believes it will be challenging for the stock to work over the 6-12 months.

Price Action: IP shares are trading lower by 1.92% at $41.41 in premarket on the last check Monday.

