IQE Files Lawsuit Against Tower Semiconductor

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
July 18, 2022 9:13 AM | 1 min read
  • IQE Plc IQEPY, the leading supplier of compound semiconductor wafer products and advanced material solutions, has prosecuted Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM.
  • IQE claimed to possess significant evidence against Tower's unlawful misuse of IQE's trade secrets to obtain patents on IQE's technology. 
  • The claims related to IQE's proprietary porous silicon technology, which would underpin devices used in 5G and advanced sensing applications.
  • Earlier this year, Intel Corp INTC agreed to acquire Tower for $53 per share in cash, valuing the latter at $5.4 billion.
  • Tower clocked 21% revenue growth in the first quarter of FY22, beating the consensus. It posted a 29% organic growth.
  • Price Action: TSEM shares traded lower by 0.11% at $46.03 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

