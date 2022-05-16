QQQ
Tower Semiconductor Clocks 21% Revenue Growth In Q1; Suspends Guidance Due to Intel Takeover

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
May 16, 2022 3:09 PM | 1 min read
  • Tower Semiconductor Ltd TSEM reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 21% year-on-year to $421 million, beating the consensus of $406.9 million. It posted a 29% organic growth.
  • The gross profit was $105 million, up 50% Y/Y.
  • The operating profit grew 94% Y/Y to $63 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.49, up from $0.26 prior-year quarter.
  • It generated $137 million in operating cash flow and held $790.9 million in cash and equivalents.
  • On February 15, Intel Corp INTC agreed to acquire Tower Semiconductor at a 60% premium.
  • Due to its impending acquisition, Tower Semiconductor stopped providing financial guidance.
  • Price Action: TSEM shares traded lower by 1.25% at $46.55 on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsGuidanceTech