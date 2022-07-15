Amazon Plans To Recruit 4,000 Workers In Britain: Reuters

- Amazon.com Inc AMZN is planning to hire 4,000 workers in Britain in 2022, including fulfillment centers in Wakefield and Knowsley, Reuters reported.
- The move will increase the company's permanent workforce in Britain to 75,000.
- The recruitment plan will make the company one of the country's top 10 private-sector employers.
- The company, which held its biggest ever Prime Day global shopping event on July 12 and 13, said 56% of its new workers in 2022 were either previously unemployed or fresh out of college.
- Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022, making this year's event the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history.
- Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $111.59 in premarket on the last check Friday.
- Photo Via Wikimedia
