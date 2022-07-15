Amazon Plans To Recruit 4,000 Workers In Britain: Reuters

by

Amazon.com Inc AMZN is planning to hire 4,000 workers in Britain in 2022, including fulfillment centers in Wakefield and Knowsley, Reuters reported.

is planning to hire 4,000 workers in Britain in 2022, including fulfillment centers in Wakefield and Knowsley, Reuters reported. The move will increase the company's permanent workforce in Britain to 75,000.

The recruitment plan will make the company one of the country's top 10 private-sector employers.

The company, which held its biggest ever Prime Day global shopping event on July 12 and 13, said 56% of its new workers in 2022 were either previously unemployed or fresh out of college.

Prime members purchased more than 300 million items worldwide during Prime Day 2022, making this year's event the biggest Prime Day event in Amazon's history.

Price Action: AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $111.59 in premarket on the last check Friday.

AMZN shares are trading higher by 0.41% at $111.59 in premarket on the last check Friday. Photo Via Wikimedia

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsMediaGeneral