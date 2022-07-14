Shanxi Donghui Makes Equity Investment In Missfresh

- Missfresh Ltd MF has formed a strategic partnership with a multinational conglomerate, Shanxi Donghui Group.
- Under the agreement, Shanxi Donghui will make an RMB200 million equity investment in Missfresh.
- Shanxi Donghui or its designated affiliate will subscribe to 298.50 million Class B ordinary shares of Missfresh.
- Through the partnership, Missfresh and Shanxi Donghui will exchange resources and best practices relating to agriculture operations and sales and marketing.
- Shanxi Donghui will have the right to designate two directors for nomination and election to the company's board.
- Price Action: MF shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $0.37 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral