ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Shanxi Donghui Makes Equity Investment In Missfresh

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 14, 2022 1:54 PM | 1 min read
  • Missfresh Ltd MF has formed a strategic partnership with a multinational conglomerate, Shanxi Donghui Group.
  • Under the agreement, Shanxi Donghui will make an RMB200 million equity investment in Missfresh.
  • Shanxi Donghui or its designated affiliate will subscribe to 298.50 million Class B ordinary shares of Missfresh.
  • Through the partnership, Missfresh and Shanxi Donghui will exchange resources and best practices relating to agriculture operations and sales and marketing.
  • Shanxi Donghui will have the right to designate two directors for nomination and election to the company's board.
  • Price Action: MF shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $0.37 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsPenny StocksGeneral