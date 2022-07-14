Shanxi Donghui Makes Equity Investment In Missfresh

by

has formed a strategic partnership with a multinational conglomerate, Shanxi Donghui Group. Under the agreement, Shanxi Donghui will make an RMB200 million equity investment in Missfresh.

Shanxi Donghui or its designated affiliate will subscribe to 298.50 million Class B ordinary shares of Missfresh.

Through the partnership, Missfresh and Shanxi Donghui will exchange resources and best practices relating to agriculture operations and sales and marketing.

Shanxi Donghui will have the right to designate two directors for nomination and election to the company's board.

Price Action: MF shares are trading lower by 0.16% at $0.37 on the last check Thursday.

