Bassett Furniture Industries Hikes Dividend By 14%

by

Bassett Furniture Industries Inc BSET Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.16 per share.

Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.16 per share. The dividend is payable on August 26, 2022, to shareholders of record on August 12, 2022.

Bassett held $89.3 million in cash and equivalents as of May 28, 2022.

Related : Bassett Furniture Industries Q2 Earnings Top Estimates

: Bassett Furniture Industries Q2 Earnings Top Estimates Price Action: BSET shares are trading higher by 0.18% at $22.56 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsNewsDividendsGeneral